Dubai (Union)

Arab Bank was recently awarded the “Best Bank in the Middle East for the year 2023” award by the New York-based Global Finance magazine, for the eighth year in a row.

The bank’s obtaining of this award comes based on a comprehensive evaluation conducted by the magazine’s specialized editors and based on the opinions of a specialized group of executive financial managers, banking advisors, and elite financial and credit analysts from around the world.

The magazine based its selection on a set of criteria, including: asset growth, profitability, geographical spread, strength of strategic relationships, business development, and product innovation.

The scope of the Global Finance magazine’s international awards covers nearly 150 countries around the world, including Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Caribbean countries, Central America, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe.

Commenting on this honor, Randa Al-Sadiq, Executive General Manager of Arab Bank, said: “We are proud to have received this global recognition for the eighth year in a row, which reflects the sustainable growth in the Arab Bank’s business and its ability to achieve distinguished results through its network of regional branches in the Middle East.” Middle and North Africa ». Al-Sadiq added: “The bank continues to provide integrated banking solutions to its customers from various sectors locally, regionally and globally, in line with the bank’s vision to continue strengthening its leadership position and improving the quality of services provided to customers, in addition to its focus on keeping pace with the latest technological developments in the banking industry and its contributions.” In advancing sustainable economic, social and environmental development, based on his comprehensive strategy and ambitious future vision.