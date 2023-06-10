The Autonomous Community will send a total of 16 specialists against forest fires to fight against the more than 400 fires that have already devastated four million hectares in Canada and that affect millions of inhabitants in a large part of North America, also in the United States due to the worsening of air quality.

As LA VERDAD has been able to learn, the departure is scheduled for this Monday, in a plane chartered directly by the Canadian Government – which is responsible for all expenses – and which will pick up the firefighters offered by the cooperating countries. These professionals will be grouped into the so-called FAST team, which will integrate specialists from Spain, France and Portugal in fire fighting, coordination and analysis functions in an aid that is coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Among the 16 specialists in the fight against Forest Fires that the Region of Murcia proposed to the Secretary of State for the Environment are four expert technicians; all of them will join the contingent also contributed by communities such as Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia, and those of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The Canadian authorities have already warned that this catastrophe will be one of the worst in the country’s history. In addition, the dry climate and strong winds contribute to the expansion of smoke and toxic particles that it carries from Canadian provinces such as Nova Scotia to highly populated areas of the United States (USA). This poses a high risk to air quality in both Toronto and some US states, according to the Canadian Weather Service.