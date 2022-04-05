Spring has already exploded in the market and greengrocers: strawberries seduce us with their color and aroma so that we forget that if we don’t eat them within 24 hours they will self-destruct, spinach, artichokes and asparagus shine in all their splendor and chard remind us that they still have a while. If you want to add these seasonal ingredients -and some more- to your menu and you are not going to have time to cook day by day, these ideas to do it in one go and live on income the rest of the week may be useful to you.

Shopping list

Fruit and vegetable

8 artichokes, 3 medium avocados, 8 small potatoes, 2 lemons, 2 limes, 3 heads of garlic, 20 fresh carrots, 6 fresh beets, 4 medium sweet potatoes, 7 medium courgettes, 11 onions, 600 g green asparagus, 3 or 4 shallots, 3 aubergines, 5 red peppers, 2 green peppers, 300 g of mushrooms, 4 cucumbers, 1.2 kg of fresh chard.

Birds

16 boneless chicken thighs.

Butcher shop

12 sausages.

Dairy products

4 natural yogurts, 500 ml of evaporated milk, 200 g of cured cheese.

Fish shop

8 mackerels of ration without head or gut, open in book.

What’s more

1.5 kg of cooked chick peas, 2 large cans of pickled mussels, 600 g of beans, 800 g of wholemeal pasta to taste, olive oil, apple or sherry vinegar, salt, pepper, 80 g of walnuts, curry in powder, 1.2 l of vegetable broth, 4 cans of bonito in oil, capers, 2 kg of cooked beans, paprika, white wine, 800 g of defrosted peas, thyme, rosemary.

