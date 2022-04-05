The British newspaper “The Times” reported that the Russian army wants, among the retirees, those who commanded tanks in the past, practiced sniping or worked in engineering units.

Russian reports said that the Kremlin invited veterans of the Russian army to rejoin it in the cities of Tyumen and Chelyabinsk, in the Siberian region.

They will join some 60,000 reservists who were recently called up, mostly from regions far from Moscow, to fight in Ukraine.

The “Times” said that this step came after the Russian army suffered heavy losses in the battles with the Ukrainians.

In addition, the army is recruiting 134,000 new soldiers.

Moscow asserts that it did not send new recruits to fight in Ukraine, yet it admitted that it had mistakenly sent a limited number of these recruits to Ukraine, according to Western reports.

NATO believes that the Russian army lost 15,000 soldiers in the Ukraine war, while Kyiv says the number is up to 18,000.

On the other hand, Moscow asserts that the number of its dead in the war is only 1,351 soldiers, according to its latest figures.