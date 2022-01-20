The president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured this Wednesday that “it will be a disaster for Russia” if he finally decides to invade Ukraine. Biden further reiterated his warning to impose heavy economic sanctions and threatened that Russian companies would lose access to the US dollar.

One day before the first anniversary of his arrival at the White House, Joe Biden assured at a press conference that “it will be a disaster for Russia” if he finally decides to carry out a large-scale attack on Ukraine. Biden also said Russia could face never-before-seen sanctions.

Russia “has never seen sanctions like the ones that I have promised will be imposed if it moves,” he said, although he clarified that the measures to be taken by the United States and its partners would depend on the force with which Ukraine was attacked.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up arguing (in NATO) about what to do and what not to do, but if (the Russians) do what they’re capable of doing with a massive force on the border, it’s going to be a disaster for Russia,” Biden warned.

President Joe Biden holds up his face mask as he arrives to speak at a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP – Susan Walsh

Asked about the possibility of invasion, the president assured that he does not see Putin with the intention of unleashing a total war, although he believes that the Kremlin will try to “test” the United States and NATO, a decision, he assures, of which Putin would regret.

Restrictions on access to the US dollar

Among the hypothetical measures to be taken would be the restriction of Russian banks and companies to access the US dollar.

A measure that would not only affect Russia. “I want to be clear that with the imposition of serious sanctions related to transactions in dollars … there is going to be a negative impact on the US as well as the economies in Europe, as well as a devastating impact on Russia,” he said. the American president.

And questioned about what would be considered a “minor incursion”, Biden acknowledged that there is no unanimity among NATO allies. Despite this, he stated that he did not believe that there could be a division in NATO on this issue.

Russian Army shells fire during military exercises near Orenburg in the Urals, Russia, on December 16, 2021. The build-up of Russian troops near Ukraine has raised Western suspicions about a possible invasion of the former Soviet republic, accusations that Moscow denies. © Russian Defense Ministry/Via AP

On the question that Russia has put as a red line in this conflict, the inclusion of Ukraine in the Atlantic Alliance, US officials, as well as its president, consider that “it is not very likely” that it will happen in the short term. They do see more feasible, however, for NATO to commit not to station nuclear forces in Ukraine.

During his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken assured that his country is “committed” to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged the Russian government to resolve the conflict through peaceful and diplomatic.

With EFE and AP