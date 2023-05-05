SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said this Friday that approval of the new fiscal framework in Congress is taken for granted by the federal government and that the two Houses consider the matter to be a state matter.

In an interview with Rádio CBN, Haddad once again defended the tax reform and stated that companies need to pay their taxes correctly, as evading them “will not enrich the country”.

(By Luana Maria Benedito, in São Paulo)