There are virtuous and less virtuous ways of managing a football club’s money. The Premier League offers us two opposite examples, two very rich teams that have managed their assets in diametrically opposite ways. Chelsea, squandering, buying too many players, sacking coaches in series, Newcastle choosing a good and not very glamorous coach and then making a targeted market, taking the right players to support the coach’s project. And the results can be seen on the field: Chelsea in free fall, Newcastle flying. We talk about it in the new episode of In the Box, our podcast about English football. With the help of our correspondent from London Davide Chinellato, we analyze the disastrous season of the Blues who now potentially risk being sucked into the relegation zone. And it is precisely the fight to save the third topic of this episode, with a particular focus on the new Leeds coach, Sam Allardyce, who made his debut at Elland Road saying that in terms of football knowledge he has nothing to envy to Guardiola and Klopp…