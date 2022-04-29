Gains of $97.28bn exceeded projection of $93.89bn; rise in iPhone sales boosted results

Apple released this Thursday (28.Apr.2022) the financial statement for the quarter ended in March. THE big tech recorded record revenue for the period and an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2021.

Revenue of $97.28 billion beat analysts’ expectations of $93.89 billion, according to financial market data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv. Here’s the intact (3 MB in English) of the Apple report.

“This quarter’s record results are testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the world’s best products and services.”said the executive director of big techTim Cook.

Earnings from the sale of the iPhone rose 5%, a sign that the latest version of the smartphone is selling well. THE big tech also posted net income of $25 billion, up 5% year-on-year.

Here are Apple’s Q1 2022 results:

Net profit: $25 billion ($23.63 billion in 2021, up 5%);

Recipe: US$ 97.28 billion (US$ 89.58 billion in 2021, an increase of 9%);

Earnings per share: $1.54 ($1.41 in 2021, up 9%);

Recipe with iPhones: US$50.57 billion (US$47.94 billion in 2021, growth of 5%);

Mac Recipe: $10.43 billion ($9.1 billion in 2021, up 14%);

Recipe with iPads: $7.65 billion ($7.81 in 2021, down 2%);

Recipe with Wearables, Home and Accessories: US$ 8.81 (US$ 7.84 in 2021, an increase of 12%);

Revenue from Services: $19.82 billion ($16.90 in 2021, up 17%).

Apple aimed to set an all-time record for services and financial results related to iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and accessoriesaccording to Luca Maestri, the company’s financial director. “Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us achieve this record”he said.