“Rock and hard place” (“Between the sword and the wall”), chapter 3 of the sixth season of “Better Call Saul”, premiered on Netflix and resolved one of the most disturbing questions for fans of the series: Where is Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) during the events of “Breaking Bad”? Thus, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould and Gordon Smith, writers of the episode, deliver an hour full of emotion.

SPOILER ALERT

Nacho Varga: a tragedy already written

You didn’t have to think too hard to know that Nacho Varga’s fate was already sealed since he opened the door of the Salamanca house and let Gustavo’s men in.

So converted to a threat to Fring’s plans and an animal to hunt for the Salamancas this was a loose end that was not going to be tied up in a good way.

Nacho says goodbye to his father without him realizing that it is a last goodbye. Photo: Netflix capture

Varga calls her father to say goodbye, realizing that her best option is death. This call is extremely heartbreaking for the character and the audience.

In this way, after fleeing from Leonel and Marco Salamanca (‘Los primos’) and reaching Gustavo, Nacho only asks that they keep his father safe; promise only Mike can keep.

Mike is the only character shown to be sad over Nacho’s death in “Better Call Saul”. Photo: Netflix capture

A sad goodbye, but with dignity

The last scene of the chapter shows us Nacho tied up while being taken to the desert by Gustavo Fring and his men to meet with Héctor Salamanca, ‘The Cousins’ and Juan Bolsa.

Once at that point, he is given two options: snitch on his employers and get a quick death, or keep quiet and get a slow and painful death.

Juan Bolsa, Héctor Salamanca and Los Primos in “Better Call Saul”. Photo: Netflix capture

It is here that the performance of Michael Mando he shines like Nacho, because when he speaks he not only tells his truths to the Salamancas, but also confesses to being the one who caused Héctor to end up in a wheelchair.

The plan goes as expected. Nacho lies and covers up for Gus but not before making fun of him and denigrating him as a simple “polloro”.

Nacho Varga reveals to Héctor that he was the one who changed his heart pills for sugar ones, thus causing him to end up in a wheelchair. Photo: Netflix capture

But just before he is handed over to the Salamancas, he takes off his handcuffs and steals Bolsa’s gun.

At that moment, when we think that maybe he can run away, what happened that for six seasons remained in tension: Nacho points to his head and pulls the trigger: he commits suicide.

A sad outcome, which was already coming. Nacho dies, but he leaves in his own way: making Gustavo tremble and leaving the Salamancas wanting to kill him.

Last shot in which we see Nacho Varga, who is shown dying on the ground with a slight smile (very similar to Heisenberg’s death). Photo: Netflix capture

In the distance, Mike he observes everything with a sniper and crestfallen, he understands that the boy’s cycle has been closed and that he has kept his word.

Saul and Kim continue with their plan

Although this episode has much more of a focus on Nacho, it also shows us Kim and Saul continuing with the plan sabotage howard.

footprintwho Saul’s security in “Breaking Bad”shares a scene with him in a car where he asks why he is doing all this.

Huell and Saul Goodman in “Better Call Saul” 6×3. Photo: Netflix capture

There, Goodman does not seem to have a good explanation, since it is actually Kim’s plan. This could bring a conflict later between the two.

Also, we already know that the Albuquerque authorities know that Jimmy has been working with dangerous members of the cartel but they believe that he ignored this detail.

Now, the situation of Jimmy McGill, aka Saul Goodman, is between keeping quiet about this and turning a blind eye or ratting out the Cartel.

What happens to Saul in Breaking Bad?

Saul Goodman is forced to flee Albuquerque at the end of “Breaking Bad”, after all the crimes he committed with Walter White are revealed.