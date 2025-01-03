He Apple Magic Mouse is a device designed to offer a fluid and gestural browsing experience in the Mac. Its minimalist design has been a distinctive feature, but it has also received criticism for aspects such as its ergonomics and the location of the charging port. Now, rumors have emerged about a new version that could incorporate a voice control and other very important innovations.

Apple’s Magic Mouse could radically change

Mark Gurman, analyst at Bloomberghas pointed out in one of its newsletters that Apple is working on a Magic Mouse redesign. Although not confirming specific details, a Korean leaker suggested that the device could include ‘voice control’. In an X post, Gurman states that this feature “It would make sense considering the Apple’s current focus on artificial intelligence and its tendency to create products with long useful lives.”

The concept of ‘voice control’, as reported from digitaltrendsraises doubts about its implementation because it does not seem to involve controlling the mouse directly using voice commands, but rather enable voice control featuresas activate Siri through the device. In this case, the Magic Mouse would include a integrated microphonewhich would open new possibilities for interaction.





In addition, Gurman believes that the bitten apple brand will emphasize improve the ergonomics and gestures of the device. One of the main problems with current design is that it prioritizes aesthetics over comfort and does not take into account the natural shape of the human hand. It is also expect Apple to relocate the charging portcriticized for being at the bottom, making it difficult to use while charging.

