The encounter Benfica – Monaco of the Champions League, which is disputed in Estadio gives light to the 21:00 hours can be seen live through
Champions League 2 per M+, Champions League 4 per M+, Champions League 5 per m+
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Benfica – Monaco
Classification and statistics between Benfica – Monaco
Benfica arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the
Juventus
while Monaco played his last Champions League match against
Inter
. He Benfica Currently occupies the position number 16 of the Champions League with 13 points, while its rival, the
Monacooccupies the Post 17 With 13 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the Champions League day, the Benfica calendar, the Monaco calendar and the statistics of the Champions League. You can also consult the classification of the Champions League.
