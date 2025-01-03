How much does your mayor earn? Eight town councils paid more than 90,000 euros to their councilors in 2023

Eight city councils paid more than 90,000 euros in salaries to their mayors during 2023. They earn more than the President of the Government himself, who received 90,888 euros that same year, and that 13 of the 17 presidents of the autonomous communities – except Madrid, Catalonia, Euskadi and Aragon. This is clear from the recent publication of the statistics of the Salary Information for Administration Positions (ISPA), which is collected by the Ministry of Public Function on an annual basis. This document compiles the salary that almost 7,000 Spanish mayors have had during 2023, according to the information provided by the councils themselves.

There are nearly a thousand of them that have not reported it to the Ministry and do not appear in the statistics, with the municipalities of Gijón, Leganés, Getafe, Parla, Telde and Jaén being the most populated that have not provided their figures. This is a mandatory task regardless of the size of the population or whether or not they dedicate themselves exclusively to it.

The data, published in 2024, includes all the remuneration paid by each city council to its mayors in 2023. The statistics divide the perceptions received into two periods; before and after municipal elections. The first remuneration period corresponds to the mandate of the municipal corporation elected in the first half of the year 2023 (167 days in general) and the second period, to the new corporation constituted after the elections of March 28 of that year (198 days in general).

In the following map you can see which municipalities paid the most to their mayors in 2023 and how much each councilor received in the first and second half of the year.

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, who heads the most populated municipality in Spain, leads this statistic for another year. Specifically, in 2023 he earned 108,158 euros, according to the Public Service record, the same figure as in 2022. It is not the only position within the council that exceeds 100,000 euros in salary per year, since, as reported on its Transparency portal, The deputy mayors, the delegates of the different areas of Government or the district presidents also do so.

Along with Almeida, Jaume Collboni, mayor of Barcelona (PSC), and Juan María Aburto, mayor of Bilbao from the PNV, lead the table. In 2022, the capital of Bizkaia surpassed the Catalan capital, four times its size, in terms of the salary of its mayor, although that surprise was temporary. After the 2023 elections, the current councilor of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Collboni, once again surpassed Aburto’s income. Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao are the three cities whose mayors earn more than 100,000 euros.

Five other large provincial capitals, Vitoria, Donostia, València, Seville and Málaga, exceed 90,000 euros in remuneration in 2023.

The statistics published by the Ministry of Public Function, however, have an important caveat. After the May 2023 elections and the constitution of city councils in June of that year, many of them approved significant salary increases. It is common when a legislature starts or when a new mayor arrives. However, with the figures provided by the city councils to the Ministry of Public Function it is impossible to know which councils have increased their salaries the most after the 28-M elections.

Because? Mainly, because the salary figures published by the Executive do not clarify how many days exactly the salaries correspond to for the period before and after the elections. And, therefore, it is not possible to quantify exactly how much each mayor’s salary has increased. Of course, the statistics do serve to draw a general outline of the remuneration that Spanish mayors have had and have. Specifically, what each city council has paid to its councilors throughout the year 2023, both for the remuneration itself and for the amounts received for attending plenary sessions.

Salaries led by those who have exclusive dedication to the city they direct, something that occurs mainly in larger towns. Although provincial capitals are not the only ones among the main salaries of mayors in Spain. Towns such as Las Rozas and Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid), Getxo (Bizkaia) or San Cristóbal de La Laguna (Tenerife) have salaries that exceed 80,000 euros.

Logically, the cross-checking of salary and population data for each municipality allows us to conclude that larger towns have higher salaries. However, this is not always the case and this exercise allows us to find significant cases, as seen in the following graph. For example, there are councilors from several municipalities in Bizkaia with less than 20,000 inhabitants with salaries above 80,000 euros.

Although it may give an image of randomness and improvisation when it comes to setting the salaries of mayors, the truth is that in Spain there are several regulations that limit these incomes. Of course, with quite wide forks. It is the Ministry of Finance that establishes the limits for the salary of mayors depending on the size of your municipality. This figure is updated every year in the General State Budgets.

Thus, according to his own accounts for 2023, Almeida, who earns 108,000 euros per year, could have reached 117,000 euros without breaking the Treasury limits. But, for example, only mayors of municipalities with more than 150,000 inhabitants can have salaries above 90,000 euros gross per year.

However, these limits do not affect the Basque municipalities, which are governed by the Agreement for Municipal Governance of EUDEL -the association of municipalities of Euskadi-. This agreement allows municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants to be paid salaries equivalent to those of a Directorate of the Basque Government. This regulation allows mayors of municipalities such as Mungía, Amorebieta-Etxano or Gernika-Lumo to have salaries close to 80,000 gross euros per year.

How many people earn more and less than you in Spain?

Below you can use this search engine to find out how much your mayor earns: