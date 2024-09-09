With an event titled “It’s Glowtime,” Apple has revealed its latest technological marvel: the Apple Watch Series 10. With an updated design, larger displays, and a host of innovative features, this smartwatch promises to once again revolutionize the way we interact with wearable technology. The first thing you’ll notice is the new, thinner and sleeker design, marking the first aesthetic update since 2021. The now larger displays on both models offer a more immersive visual experience, perfect for viewing notifications, checking the time, or using the many available apps.

But the innovations don’t stop with the outside. Apple Watch Series 10 introduces a more powerful built-in speaker that lets you listen to music or podcasts right on your watch, without needing headphones. Fast charging provides an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes, while a new watch face is sensitive to ambient light to take advantage of the extra real estate afforded by larger displays. Apple Watch Series 10 continues to be a valuable ally for your health, thanks to the ability to detect sleep apnea, a potentially dangerous sleep disorder. The nightly sleep tracking feature can identify when breathing pauses, providing a valuable tool for early diagnosis.

Water resistance has been further improved, making the watch suitable for high-speed water sports up to 6 meters deep. This new feature also includes the Depth app, previously exclusive to the Ultra models, which offers detailed dive data. The range of colors and materials is enriched with the arrival of the Jet Black version in polished aluminum, while stainless steel gives way to polished titanium, for an even more refined look. Apple Watch Series 10 is already available for pre-order in the US, with the official launch scheduled for September 20. The starting price is $399 for the 44 mm version. Pricing in Italy has not yet been announced.