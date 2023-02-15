Slots are hugely popular in the world of online gaming. The colorful and entertaining prospect of each spin has been of interest for many years. With their huge uptake from patrons globally, it isn’t any surprise that online slots are a substantial part of a casino’s offering.

So, what makes them so interesting? Well, there is so much that comes with different slots. There are bonuses, themes, distinctive features, and even an underlying story. However, that leads to market saturation in the online slot community, so deciding what to play is entirely subjective.

With so much out there online, how can you choose an online slot?

Choosing a trusted provider

With so many large and well-known gambling companies now offering an online service, they are many trusted brands to choose from. For example, if you were to play online slots at Betfair Casino, you know that not only will you have a massive selection of casino games, but you’ll be playing with a trusted gaming group where you know your money is safe.

To know if you can trust an online casino to play your slot, you can be assured that you will always enjoy secure online slots by betting at a website with verified RNGs (random number generators), as described at FreeCodeCamp. A third-party auditing firm should routinely evaluate the RNGs of all legal online slots and games.

Criteria to consider

With so many online slots to pick from, those who may have not played before may find it challenging to choose what to play. Even if you have played before, it can be worth considering these criteria to ensure you’re getting the best possible gaming experience:

Volatility and Payout Percentages: The casino’s Return to Player percentage, or RTP, should be your first consideration when selecting an online slot. The word “RTP” refers to the overall predicted payout percentages from all wagers placed on a particular slot machine. This can also be true for other casino games.

Number of Paylines: One of the most critical components of slots are the paylines. They control how many winning combinations there are in a particular game. Several seasoned gamers recommend that newcomers search for slots with multiple paylines.

Free Spins: Several trusted online casinos provide a predetermined amount of free spins on particular slots. This offers novice gamers the chance to make money without having to risk any of their own.

Progressive Jackpots: Several online slot players choose to play games with high jackpots. With a progressive jackpot, it grows with each play, and a small percentage of each stake is applied to the pot. It results in the jackpots frequently inflating.

Software developers

The last thing to consider is what software developer makes your online slot. If you have played some in the past that you liked, it may be worth looking up who designed the game and seeing what else they offer. Usually, if they are a more prominent and well-known developer, they would have a vast back catalog for you to choose from, with good variety too.

Whatever you are into, there’s an online slot for you. Use these helpful tips to choose your favorite games and make sure to enjoy yourself.