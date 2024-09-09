During the “It’s Glowtime” event, Apple presented not only the highly anticipated iPhone 16, but also the next generation of its iconic wireless headphones: the AirPods 4. This new line promises to revolutionize the audio experience, offering a combination of technological innovation and refined design. Apple has decided to replace the previous AirPods 2 and 3 with two distinct models of AirPods 4, each designed for a specific audience. Both share a similar design to the previous AirPods 3, but with a fresh touch and a more compact charging case equipped with a USB-C port and support for MagSafe wireless charging.

At the heart of AirPods 4 is the H2 chip, which introduces a host of advanced audio features previously reserved for AirPods Pro 2. Now, AirPods 4 users will also be able to enjoy voice isolation, personalized spatial audio, and the ability to respond to Siri with a simple nod. The most expensive AirPods 4 model stands out for the presence of premium features like Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive Audio. The cheaper model, while sacrificing those features, still offers a modern design and a number of improvements over the previous models, all at a more affordable price. Both AirPods 4 models are available for pre-order now and will ship starting September 20. The standard AirPods 4 are priced at $129, while AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation are $179. Italian pricing has not yet been announced.