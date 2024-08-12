If you are looking for an accessory that will greatly increase your productivity on the move with your iPad, you are definitely in the right place: today Amazon Italy is offering Apple Magic Keyboard for the two respective cuts of iPad Pro M4 at all-time low with an excellent 14% discount for the 11-inch version and 14% for the 13-inch version. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
Apple Magic Keyboard is available on Amazon in its version for the 11-inch iPad Pro M4 at 299 eurosagainst the 349 euros of the recommended price. The keyboard is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
The main features of Apple Magic Keyboard
Apple Magic Keyboard effectively represents the definitive solution for typing on iPad Pro when you’re on the go, thanks above all to the presence of the Glass trackpad with haptic feedback which allows you to use the Multi-Touch gestures for complete cursor control.
When closed, it protects your iPad from both the front and back. Magic Keyboard features a two-piece designbeing able to be tilted at the user’s complete discretion based on their preferences at the time.
