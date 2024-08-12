Lorys Bellapianta is the name of the boy who died in a terrible accident: the most accredited hypothesis is that he died because of a game that ended in tragedy

A double tragedy has struck a family from Busto Arsizio. Lorys Bellapiantaa 19-year-old, lost his life in a dramatic accident that occurred during the night between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 August. Lorys would have turned 20 in December. He was trying to find some peace of mind after the premature death of his father, Luigi Bellapianta, who passed away just two weeks ago from a serious illness.

The tragic story of Lorys Bellapianta, who died at the age of 20: he had lost his father two weeks earlier

A family shocked by grief, now having to deal with a second, devastating loss. Lorys was on vacation in Torre Santa Sabina, a marina in Carovigno, Puglia, with some friends. The boy, thrown from the car he was traveling in, died instantly.

The accident occurred around 3:30 in the morning, while Lorys was travelling in the back seat of a Opel Corsa. According to an initial reconstruction, the car door suddenly opened, and the young man fell onto the asphalt, hitting his head violently. The rescuers, who arrived promptly on the scene, were unable to do anything to save him. Among the hypotheses being examined by the investigators is that of a game between friends ended tragically.

The news shocked the community of Busto Arsizio, which rallied around the Bellapianta family in this moment of immense pain. The Municipality expressed its condolences, remembering the umpteenth wound inflicted on this family. The deputy mayor Manuela Maffioli he stated:

“With Mayor Emanuele Antonelli, also on behalf of the municipal administration, we embrace our fellow citizen Raffaella, so mercilessly wounded in a short time as a wife and mother, and we embrace with her little Devis, Lorys’ brother.”

Maffioli herself recalled Luigi and Raffaella’s wedding, celebrated shortly before the pandemic and presided over by her: a happy memory now overshadowed by the double tragedy. The municipal administration has guaranteed all possible support to the family in this moment of extreme suffering.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. In the next few hours, an attempt will be made to clarify whether the accident was caused by a fatality or a game gone wrong. In the meantime, Busto Arsizio mourns the loss of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him and who, together with his family, was trying to overcome a moment of great pain.

Read also: “Catapulted out of the car” Tragic accident for a 24-year-old, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done, the dynamics are very serious: where and what happened