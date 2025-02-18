Cinnamon, as we all know, is a kind from the bark of the cannelligo that grows in tropical climates and has been used during millennia as a remedy digestive and natural stimulating. Regardless of whether our life has come to branch or powderthe reality is that It is always present in Torrijas, rice pudding…

Properties

Among their benefitsit is worth noting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Favors weight loss . It has thermogenic and metabolic effects, increases energy expenditure and oxidation of fat, so it has a protective effect on obesity.

. It has thermogenic and metabolic effects, increases energy expenditure and oxidation of fat, so it has a protective effect on obesity. Improve cognitive capacity . They have antioxidant characteristics that avoid the damage caused by free radicals to cells, reducing oxidative stress and improving learning and memory.

. They have antioxidant characteristics that avoid the damage caused by free radicals to cells, reducing oxidative stress and improving learning and memory. Protect heart health . Its components are cardioprotectors, due to its anti -inflammatory property and its ability to produce nitric oxide.

. Its components are cardioprotectors, due to its anti -inflammatory property and its ability to produce nitric oxide. Help fight infections . Cinamaldehyde helps fight various types of infections, both bacterial and fungal.

. Cinamaldehyde helps fight various types of infections, both bacterial and fungal. Improves sexual functioning . It has aphrodisiac effects, thanks to its vasoactive, vasculogenic and antioxidant properties.

. It has aphrodisiac effects, thanks to its vasoactive, vasculogenic and antioxidant properties. Improves mood. Inhibits the inflammatory process in the brain, helping to increase serotonin levels, a neurotransmitter that regulates humor.

To take into account

But this is not all. For every 100 grams, it contains 38 Iron mg, which implies that with only two tablespoons of this spice we can Overcome iron contribution of 100 grams of meat. Hence using cinnamon to Saborize a glass of milk or coffee we can add iron to the diet with this so tasty and nutritious spice.

In the opinion of the dietitian-nutritionist. Álex Yáñezin the podcast Realfoodingis one of the foods that contain more mineral in a few amounts. “A little cinnamon a day (24h) can give more iron than a handful of lentils“He explained bluntly.

An unknown but revealing fact, because the human body It needs enough iron to produce hemoglobin and myoglobin proteins that transport oxygen. Of course, the daily amount of iron that a person needs varies depending on age and sex.



