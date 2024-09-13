The least expensive model The iPhone 16 costs €979, while the most expensive one goes for €1,989. All are on pre-order at a guaranteed minimum price, but we don’t expect a discount to happen before the launch. Pre-ordering is a convenient way to secure a unit at launch and the fastest possible shipping.

It is now possible to do the following through Amazon Italy: reservation of the new smartphone models Apple, iPhone 16 The release date is September 20, 2024 . The available versions are the standard one, the Plus model, the Pro and the Pro Max, with increasingly higher prices and various cuts of storage space. You can find the devices at these addresses on Amazon:

The main features of the various iPhone 16 models

iPhone 16 has one screen 6.1 inches, while the Plus model reaches 6.7 inches. The Pro model instead offers a 6.3-inch screen and the Pro Max model is the largest with a 6.9-inch screen. All models offer the new A18 chip (A18 Pro in the Pro models), which promises a 30% higher speed than the previous generation, with also a greater autonomy thanks to a 30% less energy required.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Furthermore, all these models guarantee the gaming featureswith ray tracing and the ability to play AAA games. All models have the Action button (previously exclusive to the Pro models) and the Camera Control button. The Pro models have a grade 5 titanium frame.