The loss of the 2027 Pan American Games continues to give something to talk about and details of what has happened since Barranquilla They granted him the headquarters.

Last Wednesday Panam Sports sent a letter to Ciro Solanopresident of Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) in which he explained that the decision had been made after the breach of the signed contract.

Colombia promised to pay 8 million dollars, 4 of them before December 31, 2023 and the other 4 before January 30, 2024, but the first payment was not made.

Once the information became known, the government agencies tried by all means to find a solution, but so far it has not been possible.

In Barranquilla they were already moving forward with sports venues for the Pan American Games.

Even the president, Gustavo Petrosent a letter to Neven Ilic, president of Panam Spoprts, in which he tells him that the country is ready to carry out the jousts.

However, before this communication was known, Panam Sports had already opened the call for applications from countries that have the option of hosting.

The messages

While this is happening, some trills from the former sports minister were remembered, María Isabel Urrutia, who was declared insubsistent by Gustavo Petro, in which he stated that the Games could not be held in Colombia.

President @petrogustavothe outgoing government assures that the next Pan American Games Barranquilla 2027 are still underway, however, it considered that it should be the incoming administration who decides to confirm or cancel said games in Colombia 1/3 https://t.co/fprn09CpFV — María Isabel Urrutia Ocoró (@UrrutiaOcoro) July 28, 2022

“President @petrogustavo, the outgoing government assures that the next Pan American Games Barranquilla 2027 are still underway, however it considered that it should be the incoming administration who decides to confirm or cancel said games in Colombia,” Urrutia wrote in his X account on December 22. July 2022.

And he added: “The above, taking into account that the nation would have to contribute more than 5 million dollars and the games would not be held in our administration.

Taking into account that Barranquilla and the Atlántico must be the ones who financially contribute most of the investment.”

Urrutia argued: “Since if this were not the case, a large part of the budget of the Ministry of Sports would be compromised in each of the future periods until the year” he stated.

