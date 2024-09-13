The match between River and Atlético Tucumán will be played this Friday, September 13th at 9pm at the Monumental stadium, corresponding to the 14th round of the Professional League.
Below we leave you with the five possible predictions for this match:
Wanting the Monumental to become a fortress again, as it has been for a long time, despite any bad streak, River is the favorite against runner-up Atlético Tucumán, especially because Millonario is playing at home. Even though Decano is a very competitive team, Millonario’s offensive power, with players like Borja and Echeverri, will be decisive in breaking through the Tucumán defense and earning three important points.
Atlético Tucumán has never beaten River in its history, with 6 draws and 4 losses. The last four matches between the two teams ended in a draw, with three 1-1 and one 0-0. Taking advantage of its good form, it wants to make a comeback and Millonario will continue its winning streak.
The goalscorer remains relentless, the Millonario team suffers when he is not there and he could be the key to opening the scoring and staying with three decisive points.
In such a competitive and high-stakes match, VAR could play an important role. Any controversial decision, such as a possible penalty or an offside decision, could influence the final result.
If the match remains tied towards the end, both teams could increase the intensity in search of a goal that will decide the match. The changes by both coaches will also be key, with fresh players who could make the difference in the final minutes. It is not ruled out that the match will be decided in the final moments.
