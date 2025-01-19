It is the largest company in the world by market capitalization and the leading company in the technology sector. And although Apple has always known how to diversify its production beyond mobile phones and computers, For some years now he has been dedicated to researching all branches of information and communication linked to new technologies.. Laser printers, latest generation watches, headphones, virtual glasses, television devices… And even the patent for a time machine that could be sold for almost $40,000. Or at least that’s what the AI ​​predicts about what the American firm’s next success will be.

“Today we stand on the threshold of a new era. With Apple Teleport, we are not only breaking down geographical barriers; we are reinventing the possibilities of the human experience. Our vision has always been to create products that significantly improve lives, and Apple Teleport is the embodiment of that vision. Imagine visiting the most remote places in the world or being with your loved ones in the blink of an eye – the possibilities are endless.”

With these words, Apple CEO Tim Cook begins the false presentation of the company’s teleporter, made through the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence through Dall-E3 and Midjourne, capable of producing realistic moving images. A presentation that exposes the company’s supposed future designs as they are, in addition to the teleporter and the aforementioned time machine, a smart toilet, a wheelchair, a car…

Apple Time Machine and Apple Teleport design

The human dream par excellence is to be able to fly, and although for the moment we have to settle for doing it inside an airplane cabin, it could be said that it is more than fulfilled. Which is quite unattainable, and moment we can only enjoy in science hobby movies, it is the ability to travel in time, although, according to AI, Apple has the solution.

Apple Toilet Design

Upcoming AI-generated Apple designs