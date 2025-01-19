The TikTok application announced this Sunday the end of its services in the United States “temporarily” and has assured that it is working to operate again “as soon as possible”after the US Supreme Court endorsed this Friday the law that stipulates the suspension of the use of the audiovisual platform as of January 19 throughout the country, considering it a threat to the security of Americans.

“We regret that a US law banning TikTok goes into effect on January 19 and forces us to temporarily leave our services out of service”reads a notification sent to users of the application and collected by the Bloomberg agency.

“We are working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned.”the platform added in the same message, in which it is grateful that “President (incoming Donald) Trump has indicated that he will work with (them) to restore TikTok once he takes the Presidency.”

The notice comes after the president-elect stated the day before that “very likely” will give a 90 day extension to TikTok to avoid its closure.

“I think that certainly would be an option that we would look at. The 90-day extension It will most likely be done because it is appropriate. We have to study it carefully. It is a very big problem. “If I decide to do that, I will probably announce it on Monday,” Trump explained in statements to NBC television.

The possibility of granting such a moratorium – subject to specific conditions – is provided for in the law approved last year and recently declared constitutional. However, Trump I could only order it from Mondaywhen he takes possession.

Thus, TikTok has been forced to comply with its warning of going “black” if it did not receive “clarity and guarantees” about his legal situation before this Sunday.