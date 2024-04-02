













Dr. Stone came to an end and says goodbye with this memorable illustration









Dr Stone is a shonen manga series that very excitingly narrated a pre-industrial science in a fantastic moment of humanity's regression to the Stone Age. The brand new story won an award at Crunchyroll's 2024 Anime Awards and now that the latest cover of its manga has been revealed, nostalgia is inevitable.

Dr Stone is a series written and illustrated by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi. The series began publishing in March 2017 and ended in the same month of 2022. In the five years that it was serialized, it gathered 27 compilation volumes whose final release will arrive in spring 2024.

Volume 27, which narrates the end of Dr. Stone, It will arrive on April 4, 2024 and will have 208 pages. Finally, after a year of the series ending, the cover was released that brings together the wonderful and adventurous cast that is guided by the intelligence of Senku, in a world that navigates once again towards science.

Source: Shuēisha

However, it is still too early to say goodbye to the characters. An art book has already been released in encyclopedia format and the series has not yet been fully adapted to anime format. It is likely that he will be able to do three more seasons, so the journey continues. And you, have you read the manga yet?

We recommend: 6 anime installments to be the brainiac of the class

How many seasons does Dr. Stone have? Where can I see them?

Until now, Dr Stone It has been adapted into three seasons that have 25, 11 and 22 episodes respectively.

They are all available on the platform Crunchyroll,“

“Senku is an extremely intelligent young man with a great gift for science, but also with an acidic personality. His best friend is Taiju, who is a very good person, but more capable of using his muscles than thinking. So together they are an unbeatable duo. After a certain unexpected incident, all of humanity ends up turned into stone; and they manage to wake up thousands of years later, in a world with civilization completely disappeared and with all humanity petrified, as they were. Now it is your obligation to rescue the people and create a new world.”

This way, the series of Dr Stone It is a kind of adventure, Sci-Fi and action shonen. Not to be missed!

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)