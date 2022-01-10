Would you like to have a game with up to 500 hours of content? If your answer was ‘yes’ then maybe it is worth taking a look at Dying Light 2 next February. And it is that according to Techland, study behind the project, finishing it one hundred percent will take you this enormous amount of hours, but it seems that there was an error in your communication.

Last weekend Techland shared a post on Twitter saying what to finish Dying Light 2 In its entirety it will take you more than 500 hours:

To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you’ll need at least 500 hours — almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!# DyingLight2 #stayhuman pic.twitter.com/Sk3KFpRJoA – Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

But don’t freak out just yet, as by this they mean seeing and doing absolutely everything the game has to offer. Techland later explained what they meant by this:

“These 500 hours are related to getting the most out of the game – finishing all the missions, seeing all the endings, and exploring every part of the world, but an average player could finish the story and side missions as well as doing a lot of exploration in less than 100. hours, so don’t worry. “

Anyway, 500 hours is an absurd number of hours for any game. I mean, there are players who have been playing for 500 hours. Skyrim and they haven’t even finished the story yet, but the case for something like Dying Light 2 It seems unreal to me. We will see if anyone is willing to invest so much time in this game to confirm whether the statements of Techland they were true or not.

Dying Light 2 comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on February 4, 2022. In case you missed it, here you can take a look at its latest cinematic trailer.

Editor’s note: Well, having to clarify so many things certainly backfired for Techland. I don’t think these 500 hours are exact, but the project has been in development for so long that I don’t even know what to expect from it. I have a feeling that it might end up surprising a lot of people.

Via: Techland