Many rumors and sources close to VGC have reported the development of a new driving-fighting game at Lucid Studio, authors of something similar like the unfortunate Destruction All-Stars. The works seem to have been going on for a long time and it would be the reboot of Twisted Metal, historic title for the original PlayStation.

However, it seems that Sony Interactive Entertainment has changed plans for the project, removing it from the hands of the first team in charge to entrust it to a central studio for PlayStation, which is expected to finish development by 2023, when a TV series of the same name sponsored by Sony will also be released. itself. The reasons are not confirmed, but the disappointing impact of Destruction All-Stars must have made the top management of the parent company think.

At the time he had intervened on the matter David Jaffe, father of Twisted Metal ─ as well as of God of War ─ precisely on the choice of Lucid as the new developer of the franchise:

“I liked what I played in Destruction All-Stars. I absolutely didn’t love it, because I didn’t think it was ‘sticky’ enough … I’ve played about four or five rounds and been good for a while … I’d like to think they’ll learn from that “You really need a designer smart to sit down and understand the pros and shortcomings of Twisted Metal, and I haven’t seen anything from any developer, including Lucid, to suggest they would know how to fix it. I know I wouldn’t. I hope it turns out well, but it’s hard“.

Source: videogameschronicle.com