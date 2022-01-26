The company behind FIFA and Battlefield acquired Respawn Entertainment in 2017 for $455 million.

We are living through a few weeks that could well be the ones before E3, with news as important as the one that EA had prepared for us today with the announcement of three new games from the Star Wars franchise by Respawn Entertainment. One of these new projects will be a new installment integrated into the ‘Star Wars Jedi’ seriesto which Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order belongs, while we have much less information about the other two.

These are three new projects that are run by Respawn, with Stig Asmussen directing the new Star Wars Jedi, Peter Hirschman leading what will be a new shooter of the franchise and a strategy title developed by Bit Reactor. There are many projects and of great importance at the hands of the study and Daniel Ahmadthe senior analyst at Niko Partners has highlighted the successful purchase that EA carried out with the study.

They would have raised more than 2,500 million dollars after the acquisitionAhmad has recalled that EA disbursed 455 million dollars to acquire Respawn Entertainment at the end of 2017, and since 2018, just four years ago, the studio has released Apex Legends reaching more than 100 million players in its game as a service, in addition to the single-player game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which would have achieved more than 20 million players.

These two games combined would have achieved raise more than $2.5 billion, a highly beneficial deal for EA that has not gone unnoticed by the analyst. Good data for the company and for the star wars fanswhich seem to be living a new golden age in video games and an exciting future.

