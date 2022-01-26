Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, wants to run for re-election in November. Pelosi, 81, will then run for her 19th term as deputy. It is not clear whether she wants to remain leader of the Democratic faction. She had previously said she wanted to resign from leadership in 2022.
