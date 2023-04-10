President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ensured that any official who works in his government and is linked to Genaro Garcia Lunaformer Secretary of Security accused of drug trafficking in the United States, will be fired from his position.

From La Mañanera, AMLO warned the officials of the Federal government that if they find themselves linked to the ex-secretary garcia moon they will be discharged, as will those who defend other “white collar criminals”.

“We do not want anything with these people, nor with these people who were linked to García Luna, nor with those who defended white-collar criminals,” he declared from the Treasury Room.

On February 21, a jury found García Luna guilty of four counts of drug trafficking plus a fifth of lying to the authorities.

The judge found him guilty of participating in the management of a criminal enterprise whose activity continues to this day; conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; conspiracy to distribute and possess 5 kilograms or more of cocaine with the intent to distribute it in the United States and conspiracy to import the same amount or more.

The fifth offense was that of giving false testimony to the US authorities when he applied for citizenship.

For any of the first four charges, you could be sentenced to life in prison.

garcia moon He worked in the intelligence corps for a decade, headed the Federal Investigation Agency (AFI), whose main objective was to fight criminal organizations, during the government of Vicente Fox (2000-2006), and was Secretary of Public Security during the six-year term by Felipe Calderón (2006-2012).

AMLO reiterated that the former official can still take advantage of the opportunity criteria to corroborate with more information with the United States Government by linking more characters to his case, in addition to considering a reduction in his sentence.