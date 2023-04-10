Alexander Emelianenko’s manager Burchak called it hard work to work with a fighter

Manager of the Russian mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Alexander Emelianenko Nikita Burchak in an interview YouTube-channel “Ushatayka” obscenely described the work with the client.

“I can finish working with Alexander easily today, because it is ****** really hard work,” the manager said. In his opinion, after refusing to cooperate, Emelianenko will start looking for fights himself, which could harm him. Burchak stressed that he is responsible for the client’s health.

On April 6, due to the behavior of Emelianenko, the flight Yekaterinburg – Moscow was delayed. The athlete urinated indoors. And after the airport employee made a remark to him, the fighter swore obscenely and threatened to hit the man. Emelianenko later apologized for the flight delay.

On account of 41-year-old Alexander Emelianenko in MMA, 28 wins and 10 losses. Another fight with his participation ended in a draw.