The influencer Sara Di Sturco is now in the 34th week of pregnancy and Valentino Bisegna of Matt & Bise is no longer in the skin

Young, beautiful and in love. Sara Di Sturco And Valentino Bisegna, real stars of the Italian social world, are preparing to make an incredible turn in their lives. The influencer is in fact in the 34th week and both can’t wait to hold their baby in their arms.

Credit: valebise – Instagram

The announcement of the pregnancy had arrived at the beginning last July. The star of TikTok Sara Di Sturco had posted on her account Instagram a photo that highlighted the first ultrasound.

Yes, the fruit of our immense love has decided to turn into a great gift … a gift that we can’t wait to arrive in our arms❤️ I can’t be more proud and happy to have the man of my life by my side 🪐 I have always made decisions intensely with my heart and I could not make a better choice because I strongly believe in destiny and mine is just that. I hope you are happy for us and that you will support us in this great adventure ❤️ So… well what to say… SURPRISE !!!

The nine months are now almost over and there have also been moments of greatness along the way fear. In fact, in September, Valentino Bisegna and Sara had a bad road accident. An accident that, fortunately, it is settled for the best. Posting the photo of the rather battered car, the Youtuber wrote:

Last night Sara and I had a serious accident, if I am putting this post it means that we are fine, both us and the little one which is the most important thing! Sara was taken to the hospital where they checked that the baby was ok it was really a strong moment we got so scared, the car and the airbags saved us, we are here by a miracle!

Valentino Bisegna and the anxiety about the birth of his Sara

Credit: valebise – Instagram

Fortunately, everything worked out for the best and during the last few months the young couple has been able to focus only on the pregnancy. A pregnancy that is now coming to an end.

Sara Di Sturco is located at 34th week and there is little more than a month to go to the birth. The last photo published by Bise shows him kissing his now grown belly. All in a beautiful Christmas scenario set up inside the house.

Credit: valebise – Instagram

“Anxiety rises“, Wrote the young comedian. But everyone knows that it is also there to climb trepidation for the arrival of the little one who by now everyone is waiting with joy.