Motorsport Only 8-year-old Oiva Vettenranta took the pole position in the World Cup finals of karting, but the crash ruined the competition

In Tampere At the age of 8 Oiva on Vettenranta had the opportunity to make a top ranking in the world finals of the karting Rotax classes. Vettenranta took the pole position in the micro class, but a crash in the races dropped the ranking to 31st. Estonia took the championship Nikita Lyubimov.

The world finals of the Rotax karting classes, the junior series of smaller karting cars, were run over the weekend in Bahrain. A total of 378 drivers from 60 different countries were involved in the seven different categories.

Vettenranta was the youngest driver in the whole race. In the Micro series, the upper age limit is 11 years.

“The finals were colored by crashes, and so the young Finn arrived at the finish with a beak mask on top like the original Flying Finn Timo Mäkinen at the Rally Ouninpohja special stage “, Vettenranta ‘s father Tero Vettenranta says in a press release.

Oiva Vettenranta as a head coach in the finals was Tino Nurmi, whose son Luka Nurmi won this season the Ferrari Challenge World Championship. Luka Nurmi and Vettenranta are cousins.

“Here, from Bahrain ‘s competition week, there were big notes left in the experience bank, which he [Vettenranta] will definitely redeem in the future, ”says Tino Nurmi in the press release.

Another Tampere resident also drove in the World Cup finals in Bahrain Martti Ritonen, who made it to the junior class finals from 11th out of a total of 72 drivers. Ritonen also crashed during the race, and he finished 23rd.