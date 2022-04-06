Antonio Soto with his team of members in the extraordinary plenary session of El Raal. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

None of the four members of the Popular Party dismissed by the Municipal Group in El Raal, with the pedáneo included, attended this Wednesday the extraordinary plenary session held for the inauguration of the new members of the Municipal Board of this party, which already has at popular Antonio Soto as the new president. As planned, he achieved the votes of his and Vox’s new colleagues. The four members of the PSOE voted against.

The extraordinary session was held in the cultural center of the hamlet, and the absence of the dismissed pedáneo, José Ramón Manzanera, and his fellow party members Josefa Carrillo, María José Jiménez and Juan José Lechuga was notorious.

Manzanera, in statements to LA VERDAD, stressed that there was no point in being present at the event “because my colleagues and I have been dismissed without any explanation.” The expedáneo explained that he would have stayed in office if he had accepted, “as the party asked me,” to change his teammates. “I refused and I’m out,” he stressed. He said he felt “resigned but also very disappointed and sad.”

The plenary session, which lasted barely half an hour, was attended by the councilors of the Murcia City Council Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, Belén López and Pilar Torres to support the new members of the PP.

Together with Antonio Soto (as the new pedáneo), Manuel Toledo, Adela Serna and Rubén Francisco Abellán will be on the Board of El Raal. Soto indicated that “this new team opens a new stage of enthusiasm, momentum and unity with the sole purpose of thinking about El Raal and its neighbors and meeting their demands in the face of forgetfulness and neglect of the PSOE with the district.”