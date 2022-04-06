After having slapped Chris Rock in the most recent ceremony of the Oscar awards, Will Smith not only did he resign Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesbut it was also revealed that multiple major production companies, including Netflix, they had paused all their projects in which the actor was involved. And apparently for Smiththis is one of his biggest fears.

According to information obtained by an insider from U.S. Weekly Magazine, Smith He is currently “in a terrible state and is doing his best not to panic, but seeing his papers put on hold has been a tough pill to swallow. His biggest fear is knowing that he’s in the process of being completely written off, and there’s nothing he can do about it except sit back and take responsibility for him as a man and try to redeem himself however he can.”

And it is that once canceled, there will not be much that Smith can do about it. He already apologized, he already resigned from the Academy, and there is nothing else to do except wait for the real consequences of their actions. It sounds like something difficult that someone is going to want to work with the actor again after what happened, but we’ll see how the situation unfolds.

Publisher’s note: Well yes, sadly it seems that Smith’s career has come to an end. Nobody would have imagined that something like this could happen, but after that scene at the Oscars and his resignation from the Academy, it was to be expected that the true consequences would extend even further.

