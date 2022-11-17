The gesture considered violent by several fans of the program could trigger measures against him.

Antonino Spinalbanese ended up in the storm in the past few hours for a bad gesture. The people of the web have arisen clamoring for the disqualification from the house of Big Brother Vip of the former partner Belen Rodríguez.

It all happened while Antonino was washing the dishes with Sarah Altobello. The two started talking about Nikita Pelizon with Antonino who reiterated that he was now unable to have a dialogue with her, limiting himself only to an exchange of greetings in the morning.

Source: web

“But that (Nikita) looks at you like this and you say to her: ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And she ‘Nothing’. But she does well, this game it is so” Spinalbanese said.

Altobello responded by saying: “We get into a lot of problems, a lot of paturnie… We’ll see… Today she was bland“.

At that point Antonino made matters worse by confessing to Sarah what makes him nervous the most. “Do you want to know what he says when he passes by? She says a line that says (Belen), which is ‘Oh my God’. He thinks that nervousness it pulls me out”.

After clarifying what made him mad about Nikita, he continued by saying “Imagine if it were a man” mimicking the gesture of a head butt.

A gesture deemed violent by the public at home who asked for measures for Antonino on social media. Although joking, Belen’s ex-partner hinted that if Nikita had been a man, due to his irritating behavior, he would have headbutted her.

We’ll see if in the next episode Alfonso Signorini he will return to this episode, perhaps talking about it with the person concerned. And he who knows that measures will not actually be taken.

In the meantime, Antonino seems to have breached the heart of another competitor in the house of Big Brother Vip. We are talking about Oriana MarzoliThe two went to bed under the covers indulging in various effusions as documented by some videos that appeared on social media.