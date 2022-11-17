Football | Dortmund’s Sebastien Haller to undergo surgery again due to testicular cancer

There is no information yet on the schedule for returning to the fields.

Germany’s of the soccer league Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller will have another operation due to testicular cancer, the Ivorian striker said on Twitter.

Haller, 28, moved last summer for a transfer fee of 30 million euros from the Dutch club Ajax to Dortmund, where he was supposed to Erling Haaland’s the gap left. Before the start of the season, however, Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

There is no exact timetable for Haller’s return to the playing fields.

“We can’t say any exact time,” Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in Der Spiegel.