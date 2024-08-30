Starting with a bang

The debut of ended after ten minutes Andrea Kimi Antonelli in FP1 of the Italian GP at the wheel of the Mercedes. The Italian ended up against the barrier at the Parabolica, after losing control of his W15. An unfortunate but heavy mistake for the team, which also had to lose a few minutes of the afternoon session to repair George Russell’s car, entrusted to the Bolognese driver for the opening round of the weekend.

Lessons and Apologies

“Unfortunately the first session ended early due to the accident – explained Antonelli, analyzing a day that was certainly characterized by strong emotions for him – the impact was hard, about 52G. I am very sorry, I apologize to the team and George” continued the standard-bearer of Prema in F2, who had already immediately apologized to the team via radio.

“It was a mistake on my part, I pushed too much. I should have started pushing more gradually. But I learned my lesson for next time – concluded Antonelli – I am very grateful to the team for making this experience possible and I thank the fans. Now I want to focus on the rest of the weekend“.