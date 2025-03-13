Friday, March 14, 2025
Feijóo rectifies and returns the European PP Congress to Valencia

March 13, 2025
The European PP will finally celebrate its Congress in Valencia at the end of April, as La Sexta has advanced and has confirmed Eldiario.es from official sources of the Spanish PP. Alberto Núñez Feijóo thus rectifies in just one week about his own words. Last Thursday, the party leader announced in Brussels, and after meeting with their counterparts, who wanted to find a new location. The excuse: that was going to coincide with parliamentary votes. Seven days later, that reason no longer seems to justify the change of headquarters. The same place, the same dates and the same fear are maintained: the consequences of the presence in the conclave of the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón.

