The Red House

The home weekend in Monza started well for the Ferrari and for Charles LeclercThe Monegasque finished at fifth place FP2but remained less than two tenths behind the first position occupied by his future teammate, Lewis Hamilton.

Fresh from the podium at Zandvoort, which was surprising in some ways given the premises of that weekend, the hope of the winner of the Monaco GP is to find in the Temple of Speed ​​– in qualifying and in the race – an SF-24 capable of competing for a new top-3 and maybe even for something more, given also the apparent effectiveness of upgrades.

Updates approved

“Overall it was a pretty positive day. – said Leclerc after FP2 – Our performance is good, the car was enjoyable to drive and the updates we made to the car are working as expected. What we need to focus on is the balance of the car.because there is still some room for improvement from this point of view“.

“Sunday’s race will be difficult for everyone – concluded the red #16 – mainly because of the new asphalt, and Tyre management will be keyWe are closer to our opponents than in Zandvoort, but they are still very strong and I expect a lot of competition tomorrow.“.