During the episode of Big Brother VIP aired on Monday, March 20, 2023, Antonella Fiordelisi was incredibly eliminated from televoting. Through an appeal published on social media, gieffina’s mother contributed to the elimination of her daughter. In light of this, the reaction of the person concerned was inevitable. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

After announcing the unexpected outcome of the televoting at Big Brother VIP which led to the exit of Antonella Fiordelisi, Alfonso Signorini he made gieffina read theappeal of the mother. In this way the former competitor discovered the reason so it was deleted.

When she learned of the news, the reaction della Fiordelisi was very cold. These were hers words:

It was all counterproductive, it was better that I stood still and shut up. Thanks mom, you let me out.

Therefore, in the study of Big Brother VIPAlfonso Signorini showed him the actions of the mother who somehow pushed the viewers not to save the competitor. Subsequently, Antonella read the message that would determine his elimination:

Seeing my daughter, after yesterday’s episode, asking the fans to leave (evidently they told her that if she leaves the game of her own free will she will have to pay a large penalty), led me, as a mother, to appeal to her fans not to save her on Monday’s televoting.

It goes without saying that Edoardo Donnamaria’s girlfriend was very upset. Finally she also told a previous: