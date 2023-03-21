Football at the club level is going to suffer a rest period since now it is the turn of the teams to play a series of matches in order to seek a qualification for the highest continental competition: Eurocup, Africa Cup, Copa América, Copa Asia …
There are many clubs that will have to fire certain players from their squad to represent their national team. Real Madrid was not going to be less and it is that the meringues have up to 13 players who will march with their teams.
Here are the Real Madrid players called up with their respective teams:
The Spanish team will have three Real Madrid players for the commitments against Norway and Scotland. Nacho, Carvajal and Ceballos will be present in Luis de la Fuente’s first games as the new coach.
The Brazilian team will also have three Real Madrid players for this break. The two young wingers, Vinicius and Rodrygo, together with Militao will be defending the colors of the canairinha.
Two regular players already, despite their youth, in the calls for the French team. Tchouaméni has lost prominence in the squad while Camavinga has been gaining minutes of play.
One of the best goalkeepers today. Starting goalkeeper for Real Madrid and, of course, starting goalkeeper for the Belgian team. He will be present at the Belgians’ commitments against Sweden and Germany.
He has been sidelined in recent Real Madrid matches due to injury. Now, recently recovered, he will leave the white discipline and travel with the Austrian team.
Fede Valverde is another regular in the titles of Real Madrid, and it is not for less, he has earned it by hand. The Uruguayan will be present once again in a call with the Uruguayan team.
How could it be otherwise, Modric will add a new call with the Croatian team. Today it is unimaginable that the midfielder does not attend an appointment with his national team.
Lunin is the substitute goalkeeper for Real Madrid and although he has not had a large number of minutes, that has not been an impediment to being called up with the Ukraine team.
