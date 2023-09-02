For the first time since the arrival of Leo Messi, Inter Miami did not score any goals and the Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino He did not hide his frustration over the two points lost against Nashville (0-0) in the fight for the MLS playoffs, considering that it was a “good night to continue closing the gap.”

“Nashville is a team that defends well. Today a little further behind than the Leagues Cup final match. I think the team had more rhythm in the second half than in the first. Paradoxically the best situations, the two in Taylor went in the first half, but the ball was moving too slowly. In the second we did better,” Martino said.

It was not the same match as in the final of the League Cupand this was demonstrated by the rotation of key men for the attack by Gary Smith.

“What has changed is that in the first game, being Mukhtar and Surridge Forward, who are good attacking players, also have less defensive work to do. On the other hand, today there were footballers willing to work defensively. That’s why it cost us so much”, commented the Miami coach. He is a stumbling block and they know it inside the Miami locker room.

