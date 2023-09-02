“Management times!” It used to be said when Ferrari drove ahead in practice for the Italian Grand Prix. With a light car, sometimes lighter than the competition and than allowed in the race. The corporate management probably saw through the entertaining game. But “Ferrari in front” calms the slightly heated spirits in difficult times. And so the best time comes from Carlos Sainz jr. in the holy of holies of the Scuderia during the training tours for the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday (3 p.m. CET/in the FAZ live ticker for Formula 1 and on Sky) at the right time.

The fans of the Scuderia, some of whom were clad in red, cheered in the Royal Park. Part-time successes have become more precious since the Italians lost touch with world champions Red Bull during the past season. However, deception would be easier to spot than it used to be, and cheap illusion theater would no longer be part of the repertoire. Even the superficial analysis of the preparation for the endurance run on Sunday over more than 300 kilometers took away the shine of Ferrari’s best time of the day.

Both Red Bull drivers made ends meet faster with plenty of fuel on board. So if things get tight in qualifying with almost empty tanks on Saturday, maybe not enough pole position for champion Max Verstappen, then he will set off on Sunday with good prospects of winning the tenth race in a row. The Dutchman would leave Sebastian Vettel behind: “I’m wrong, I noticed that at the time (2013/ed.) and thought nobody would be able to do that anymore.” Now it’s his turn.

“We’re not in qualifying after all”

A winner like the two-time world champion would have preferred to start the start of the Formula 1 finale on the European tour from the very beginning instead of finishing the second practice session on Friday in fifth place, 0.361 seconds behind. “Let’s try again?” he asked his race engineer via radio after the first lap with the softest, fastest, red marked tires culminated in a kind of slalom on the way to the Parabolica corner.

At a speed of 310, Verstappen chased past strolling colleagues braking him to the right and left, all of whom took a slow start for their time hunt via a tour in the park. “We’re not in qualifying,” Verstappen replied. His wish to get a “clear picture” with another qualifying round remained unfulfilled. Red Bull can afford it. So what the brilliant helmsman can do in the best car remained halfway in the dark.







A look at teammate Sergio Perez reveals a bit more. The Mexican was the only professional driver who managed to hit the Red Bull across the gravel bed behind the Parabolica after missing the braking point, enveloping the car, the run-off zone and the marshals in a cloud of dust. But before that he had closed third behind Lando Norris in the McLaren by 0.185 seconds to Ferrari man Sainz.

Red Bull also seems ready for the hunt for pole position. The pursuers reacted cautiously to the question of whether the attack on the industry leader in the high-speed temple of Monza might not turn out to be something after all. McLaren, also far ahead with Formula 1 debutant Oscar Piastri (fourth), does not think they are within striking distance.

The Red Bull Hunter’s Weakness

As much as Formula 1 was happy on Thursday about Lewis Hamilton remaining as chief driver of Mercedes until the end of 2025, the competition lovers in the circus regret the weakness of the nominally first Red Bull hunter. George Russel in ninth place, the record world champion only 17. There was initially a second or more missing per lap.







The former series world champion is also trying to get going in different ways in Italy. Hamilton circled with a larger, more drag-generating rear wing and refrained from using the fastest tires. Team boss Toto Wolff unmistakably outlined the car’s road holding: “Understeer everywhere, the car doesn’t go around the corner. We are ten kilometers slower than Ferrari on the straight.”

Mercedes seemed far too slow on Friday when the drivers flattened the moveable rear wings on the straights. Wolff agreed: “Then we are not competitive.” Maybe even prey from Williams?

“The timing is bad” for Mick Schumacher

Last season, the former world champion team circled at the end of the field. This season, the Brits have been in the top ten more often. The drive doesn’t make the difference. The hybrid from Mercedes is in the Williams. So the engineers managed to jump with the car. Alex Albon, once retired from Red Bull, was seventh – with the second fastest tyre.

The Briton of Thai descent will probably also leave the only German in the field behind when things get serious on Saturday. Nico Hülkenberg, who was tenth in the Haas, only needed a good tenth of a second longer on his fastest tour over the roughly 5.7 kilometer long, mostly flat track. But the Rhinelander relied on the best grip available to him: the soft tires.

The second German in Formula 1 driving, including Mick Schumacher’s simulator work, practices as an indirect accelerator for Mercedes. On Saturday, if things are going well, the team will fall back on their night work in England alongside the data engineers.

The son of the record world champion, says Wolff, does his “work well, without restrictions”. However, the Austrian cannot offer him a place in a real cockpit: “The timing is unfavorable,” said Wolff, looking at all the teams. “He deserved to drive in Formula 1.”