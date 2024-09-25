“A huge problem, with more than 8 million related deaths and 2 million directly caused by antibiotic resistance. A pandemic phenomenon on which we must strive to create new strategies to combat it. “Reserve” antibiotics are indicated to be used only in cases of extreme necessity and their development is difficult and complex. In Italy there are only 5 and some germs are already resistant to these antibiotics. As a major public health issue, the G7 will address the issue of antibiotic resistance. To see how the different states are addressing it and to find new solutions”. Massimo Andreoni, scientific director, Simit, Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases and professor emeritus of Infectious Diseases, University of Rome Tor Vergata, said this while participating in the talk ‘Antimicrobial resistance. The challenge of investing in research’, available on the web and social channels of Adnkronos.