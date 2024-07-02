Gavin newsom He was elected as the 40th Governor of California in November 2018. Although his political career has put him in the spotlight throughout the country, especially for his liberal ideas, the reality is that He is an important businessman with a considerable fortune.

According to the criteria of

Newsom’s career as governor has focused on economic development, education and various liberal policies, convictions that he has carried forward thanks to his entrepreneurial training that he cultivated before becoming a politician.

So, beyond his career in the Democratic Party, The California governor’s fortune is also due to his private businesses. He started out selling braces and working as an assistant at a real estate firm. In 1991, he opened a wine store called PlumpJack, which today is a conglomerate of 21 companies that include wineries, restaurants, retail stores and hotels.

According to information from the portal Financhillwho specializes in stock market ratings and who made an evaluation of the president’s numbers, Gavin Newsom’s income fluctuates significantly from one year to the next, as it depends on the performance of their businesses. However, They estimate that he earns at least US$1,000,000 from his participation in the businesses he owns.

As governor of California he receives a little more than US$234,100 annually. He also earns income from the acting and documentary projects of his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whom he married in 2008. Based on this information, the aforementioned portal estimates Newsom has a net worth of between $18 million and $22 million.

Gavin Newsom has risen to prominence in the Democratic Party. Photo:Instagram: @gavinnewsom Share

The trajectory of Gavin Newsom, governor of California

Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967 and became its mayor between 2004 and 2011. In fact, he was the youngest mayor of the last century, as he was only 34 years old when he took up the office to which he was re-elected.

At that time, he attracted attention for proposing liberal policies, in contrast to the conservative attitudes of then-President Donald Trump. Newsom He always focused his policy on defending the rights of the LGBT community. and supported various laws protecting immigrants.

As Governor of California, the Santa Clara University graduate has promoted issues such as gun safety, the legal use of marijuana, universal health care, access to pre-school education, and criminal justice reform. Newsom is married to Jennifer Siebel Newsomwith whom she has four children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklyn and Dutch.