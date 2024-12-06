The National Police has arrested the alleged perpetrator of several shots against the stands during a Benjamin game played a month ago on a soccer field in Grenade. The shooting left two minor injuries and led to the temporary closure of the facility.

According to the Police in a statement, the detainee is a 47-year-old man, Spanish and with numerous backgroundswho shot at the sports facilities from outside the venue and with a 22-caliber long firearm.

The events took place after 8:30 p.m. on November 9 at the Antonio Prieto soccer field, located on Federico García Lorca Avenue in the Andalusian city while the match between the We are football B and the Chauchinacorresponding to Group 1 of Tercera Benjamín.

Since then, and as a preventive measure, all sports activities in the outdoor facilities of the sports complex, located in the Northern district of Granada and close to National Police offices.









Neighbor of a nearby building

This armed body has stressed that the arrest responds to a “complex” investigation in which security agents have participated. Judicial Police and the Scientific Brigade. The latter, after the corresponding ballistic analysis, defined the type of weapon used, as well as the trajectory and orientation of the shots.

The Police investigated the residents of the buildings adjacent to the soccer field until they identified the detainee. in whose home different personal effects have been seized. Now, the detainee remains in police facilities waiting to be brought to justice.

The newspaper ‘Ideal’ spoke days later with the injured. «José Javier and Raquel were watching their nephew and son play soccer respectively when, just seconds apart, they were shot. He on the shoulder, she on the thigh,” reported the Granada newspaper. Two different matches were taking place on the grass at the same time, so the stands were packed. The public had not realized that they were bullets, they had to alert themselves so that the word would spread.