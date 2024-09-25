A real wave of affection and closeness is overwhelming in these hours Pepper from Naplesthe well-known businessman from Pianura who has become a star on social media. The reason for all this affection is linked to his latest announcement through an Instagram post. The restaurateur has let his many fans know that he will have to undergo surgery to remove a tumor.

Peppe from Naples with the products of his fish shop

Pepper from Naples 51-year-old born and raised in Naples, he works in the restaurant business. Son and grandson of fish merchants, he began working in the sector at a young age, working alongside his father in the family fish shop. Above all thanks to his popularity on TikTok has become a real social media star. In recent years he has participated in cooking television shows and in 2024 he participated in the Isola dei Famosi. Many of his fans follow his advice in the culinary field. Today all of them express closeness and affection to the well-known 51-year-old entrepreneur.

The announcement of Peppe from Naples

Today Peppe di Napoli shocked his fans with an announcement on his Instagram profile. A photo portrays him inside a well-known clinic in Naples. The words accompanying the photo explain to his followers his presence in the facility. The entrepreneur underwent various analyses and medical tests and from these a truly alarming picture emerged. Tomorrow Pepper from Naples will have to undergo surgery to remove a series of lymphomas. Peppe hints that this will not be the only intervention and that the path that awaits him will be long and complicated. The 51-year-old has decided to share this situation with his fans because, just as in the past he has shared moments of joy and happiness, now he also wants to share one of the most difficult moments.

“Tomorrow I will have to undergo my first surgery because during some visits they found various foreign bodies in my body, many small lymphomas that came to visit me.”

Peppe also sends a message of courage and strength. The man in fact reassures his fans by explaining that he will fight and face this situation with his head held high. All his followers and the people who love him hope that these interventions and treatments are decisive. The entire world of the web and the restaurant industry is rallying around the entrepreneur in this difficult moment.