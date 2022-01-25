The millionaire figures paid monthly to the elite of the civil service in the country generated a reaction in at least 300 thousand Brazilian signatories of a petition designed by the Center for Public Leadership (CLP) and the United Movement for Brazil.

The online petition has been open since the second half of 2020, but reached the 300,000 signature mark after the Estadão revealed the measures adopted by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, which authorized the payment of up to R$471,000 in pendants to members of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) at the end of last year. The PGR’s package of kindnesses cost R$79 billion to the institution’s coffers, which paid R$401,000 net to a single prosecutor, former president of the National Association of Attorneys of the Republic (ANPR) José Robalinho Cavalcanti.

The non-partisan organizations want to pressure Congress for the approval of Bill 449/2016, which prohibits gratuities above the constitutional ceiling, the so-called “penduricalhos”.

The virtual petition has the signatures of parliamentarians such as Senators Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and Álvaro Dias (Podemos-PR), Federal Deputies Felipe Rigoni (PSB-ES), Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), Rubens Bueno (Citizenship-PR) and Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) and state deputy Janaina Paschoal (PSL).

“The more than 300 thousand signatures are more than a response from society against these privileges of a small portion of the public service: They are a cry for help! The Senate needs to act urgently and cut these trinkets from the civil service elite. It is not possible that, while the country suffers with more than 13 million unemployed Brazilians, Congress will continue to pretend that this problem does not exist”, says the manager of the CLP, José Henrique Nascimento.

as showed the Estadão, the PL on super salaries has been locked in the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) for five months, without even having a defined rapporteur, thanks to its president Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP). Signatory of the petition, deputy Rubens Bueno (Cidadania-PR), who reports on the project in the Chamber, told the report that he has asked Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco and Senator Davi Alcolumbre to guide the text.

In 2016, the bill was unanimously approved by the Senate. After more than four years of processing in the Chamber, it received the approval of the deputies in July 2021. As there were changes in the text, a new analysis by the senators is necessary. So far, however, no rapporteur has been appointed for the matter.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

