This is Habacilar It has become the most anticipated program on América TV of the summer. The reality show that mixes This is war with the old version of Habacilar premieres LIVE this Monday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Know in this note all the details of the broadcast of the program and if the animators Raúl Romero and Roger del Águila will be present.

Live: This is Habacilar The Mummy participates in the games He remembered old times! The Mummy participated in the game ‘Remove garments’. Take clothes off! It is the second game of the program, those who manage to complete the route will be able to win 500 soles. Johanna San Miguel is Roger’s duo in driving Johanna San Miguel was presented as the duo of Roger del Águila. Both will be the hosts of Esto es Habacilar. The Mummy present in This is Habacilar It’s present! The remembered Mummy was featured on the show. The characteristic character was among the public. The second group faces Who will win? the second group faces who will compete in search of the 500 soles. The models delight with their first dance The show’s models did their first dance at the end of the first round of the game. The first game has started! The first game of Esto es Habacilar began, in which the winners will be able to win 500 soles Paloma Fiuza is one presented as one of the models of the program Stays at home! Paloma Fiuza was presented as one of the models of Esto es Habacilar and recalled when she was part of the program with the Exporto Brasil group. Solana Costa is one of the models Solana Costa, the Miss World Teen 2021 is presented as one of the models of Esto es Habacilar. Chivito is back! Roger is the new host of Esto es Habacilar Went back! Roger del Águila, the remembered ‘chivito’ is presented as the host of the program. Tracy and Thalía start the program excited! Tracy Freundt and Thalía Estabridis opened the program This is Habacilar with some emotional words, where they recalled the best moments of the program that aired 10 years ago. The long-awaited program that caused great expectation This is Habacilar, finally began this Monday, January 24.

At what time and when does Esto es Habacilar premiere?

This is Habacilar premieres on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm on América TV and América TV GO.

This is Habacilar from this Monday the 24th at 7 pm

Where to see This is Habacilar LIVE? transmission channels

In order to watch the broadcast LIVE from This is Habacilar 2022 you must place the America TV channel. These are the options in open signal and cable television:

TV channels:

DirecTV / Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV / Channel 104 (SD) Channel 804 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Cable TV channels:

Movistar TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas / Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru / Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable / Channel 4

Star Globalcom / Channel 13

How to see This is Habacilar online for free?

You can see This is Habacilar for free, ONLINE and LIVE downloading the application on your cell phone America TV GO, the official platform of the América TV channel, through the Play Store or App Store.

You can also follow the program minute by minute thanks to La República Espectaculos. You just have to update this note and you will be able to see all the information of the premiere that starts at 7:00 pm

Habacilar 2022: find out all the details of the next premiere of the youth program.

Habacilar 2022: who will be the drivers?

There has been much speculation about who will be the drivers of Habacilar 2022 in recent days. The program En boca de todos assured that Roger del Águila would return as host of the program and that the actress Katia Palma would be his partner. However, nothing is official yet.

Roger del Águila was the driver of Habacilar.

Will Raúl Romero be the host of Esto es Habacilar?

Despite the fact that fans continue to ask for it, Raúl Romero ruled out being the host of the new season of Habacilar. As indicated on social networks, he has no plans to return to Peruvian television. He confirmed that he received a call from the channel, but he flatly rejected it.

Raúl Romero was the host of Habacilar during its broadcast on América TV.

The models of This is Habacilar

According to the producer of Esto es Habacilar, the models of the program will be Thalía Estabridis and Tracy Freundt . But in the national media it is speculated that some of the reality girls from This is war would join them.