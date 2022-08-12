Melissa Paredes left on standby the legal problems she has with her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba about the custody of her youngest daughter, and celebrated her birthday with her partner, Anthony Aranda.

The choreographer shared some of the details he had with the actress on his social networks. One of them was an emotional message in which he highlights how proud he is of her. In addition, the couple is seen embracing while Melissa holds a bouquet of roses.

“I know it’s not a time for celebrations, but I’ll try to get some smiles out of you today because you deserve it. Seeing you strong fighting for what you love most fills me with pride and respect for you, my love. Happy birthday my life, I love you, ”Aranda wrote on her Instagram story.

Message from Anthony Aranda to Melissa Paredes for her birthday. Photo: Anthony Aranda/Instagram

Melissa Paredes thanks Anthony Aranda for making her smile in difficult times

Different show programs have noticed a change in the countenance of Melissa Paredes after the start of an investigation against her and before the separation of her youngest daughter. Therefore, on her day, she thanked Anthony Aranda for making her happy with various details.

“He has seen me cry so much that he promised me that today he would make me laugh all day. And I’m doing it.” reads one of the snapshots. Melissa appears smiling and Anthony, behind, is holding what appears to be a birthday cake.

Melissa Paredes enjoys her special date with her partner, Anthony Aranda. Photo: Melissa Paredes/Instagram

Melissa Paredes reflects on her saint’s day

“Today God gave me another year of life. He made me open my eyes today, he gave me health and strength to continue. You all know that I love my birthdays. I am aware that this will be different. But I am also aware that God gives us life to enjoy it”, reads the beginning of the story of Melissa Paredes.

The artist has made a reflection for her birthday where she made religious invocations. Photo: Instagram Melissa Paredes

Then, the former host of “America today” indicated that the problems she is experiencing are due to a purpose that God has entrusted to her. “We may not see it (the purpose) at the moment, but I have faith and hope that very soon he (God) will know what for.”

Judge rejects Melissa Paredes’ request to send her daughter to a temporary shelter

Leidi Oliva Díaz, family judge, rejected the request requested by Melissa Paredes to send her daughter to a temporary shelter after denouncing Ysmena Piedra, her former mother-in-law, of having psychologically violated the minor, however, the lawsuit was dismissed.

As is known, the daughter of Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba is temporarily living in the paternal grandmother’s house while the investigations are carried out. In the resolution, the judge specifies that there is “family conflict” which is different from “family violence”.